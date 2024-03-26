Trent closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to the Nets.
The Raptors had an abysmal showing on offense and failed to reach the 90-point plateau, but Trent was the team's top performer despite struggling with his shot overall. Trent should continue playing a significant role on offense for a depleted Toronto team. He's scored 15 or more points in nine consecutive appearances while averaging 22.1 points per game in that span.
More News
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Perfect from line as top scorer•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Officially available versus Wizards•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Expected to suit up Saturday•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Won't play Friday•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Now deemed questionable•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Scores 18 in blowout loss•