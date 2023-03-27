Trent (elbow) was a limited participant during Monday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent has missed three straight games due to right elbow soreness but appears to be getting closer to a return. However, he was limited to the non-contact parts of Monday's practice, so he still has a few hurdles to clear before Toronto can clear him for game action. His status for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat will likely surface when the the Raptors release their next injury report, which should drop sometime Monday afternoon.