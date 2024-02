Trent (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent exited Monday's loss to New Orleans with lower back stiffness, but it appears to be a minor flare-up given that he's on track for Wednesday's game. His status will need to be monitored, but Trent has been largely healthy this season, missing just five of Toronto's 50 games thus far.