Trent (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Trent missed Saturday's loss to Boston due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot and may miss a second straight contest Monday. However, the backup guard was initially listed as doubtful for Saturday's matchup, so he's at least made a slight improvement. If Trent is ruled out again, Gradey Dick and Jalen McDaniels would be candidates for increased playing time.