Trent (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent was unable to play in Friday's game against the Kings, but he was a full participant at Saturday's practice. According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Trent is expected to be cleared to play for Sunday. If that's the case, Dennis Schroder will likely see a few less minutes off the bench.