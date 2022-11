Trent finished with 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Trent was inefficient and unimpactful in Friday's loss -- which marked the second occasion this season in which he failed to log a rebound or assist. Friday also marked the first game this season in which Trent failed to hit multiple three-point tries. He'll look to get back on track Sunday against Chicago.