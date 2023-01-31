Trent logged 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.
Trent wasn't all that efficient from the field, but he still extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games. During that stretch, the fifth-year guard is averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 37.8 minutes per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three.
More News
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Catches fire from three•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Scores well, brings defense in loss•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Versatile contributor Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Gets back on track•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Productive in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Gary Trent: Continues to shine offensively•