Trent logged 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

Trent wasn't all that efficient from the field, but he still extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games. During that stretch, the fifth-year guard is averaging 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 37.8 minutes per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three.