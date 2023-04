Trent isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent will be replaced by OG Anunoby in the starting lineup Wednesday. Trent will likely be one of Toronto's first options off the bench against Chicago. He averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.2 minutes across his previous 10 appearances before starting Toronto's regular-season finale.