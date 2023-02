Trent (calf) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent will return to the lineup Thursday after missing Toronto's final two games before the All-Star break with a calf injury. Before his absences, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 37.0 minutes across his previous five appearances.