Trent (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Trent has missed two straight contests due to a quadriceps injury but could return to action Monday. His availability will have a sizable impact on Malachi Flynn, who's posted 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 32.5 minutes during Trent's recent two-game absence.