Trent (quadriceps) will not play in Friday's game against the Kings, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent was a late addition to the injury report and is day-to-day with a mild contusion. With Trent sidelined, Dennis Schroder could see a bump in playing time off the bench. Trent has seen his minutes trend down since the arrival of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.