Trent (elbow) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday with right elbow soreness and will end up joining Scottie Barnes (wrist) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) on the sidelines. Malachi Flynn, Will Barton and Thaddeus Young are likely candidates for expanded roles. Trent's next chance to take the floor will come Friday against Detroit.