Trent finished with 31 points (10-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Washington.

Trent returned after missing the previous contest due to injury, going on to lead all players in Saturday's contest in scoring while shooting a perfect mark from the free throw line and leading the way defensively with a team-high trio of steals in a losing effort. Trent matched his season high in scoring in the contest, now having surpassed the 30-point mark in three contests. Trent also set a season-high mark in free throws made, previously holding a season high of four free throws made, which he has recorded twice this year.