Trent finished Thursday's 115-110 victory over the Pelicans with 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist and two steals in 37 minutes.

After missing two straight games due to a calf injury, Trent was back on the court Thursday, shifting straight into the starting lineup. It remains to be seen whether he will stick in that role, given Fred VanVleet was a late scratch due to personal reasons. Although his overall value is tied to only a few categories, Trent should be able to maintain 12-team value ROS, no matter his assigned position in the rotation.