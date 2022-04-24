Trent closed Saturday's 110-102 victory over the 76ers with 24 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 39 minutes.

After scoring only nine points total in the first two games of the series against Philadelphia, Trent has broken out for back-to-back 24-point efforts. After averaging a career-best 18.3 points a game during the regular season, the 23-year-old may have to continue finding another gear if Toronto is going to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Monday.