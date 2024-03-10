Trent logged 23 points (10-26 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Scottie Barnes (hand) and RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined, Trent has taken his usual starting role and ramped up production over the past few games. Trent's floor has been unpredictable and he's definitely experienced a downturn compared to his production last season, but with the recent rash of injuries, Trent will play a critical role as the team attempts to improve its bleak playoff hopes.