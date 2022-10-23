Trent racked up 23 points (7-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Miami.

Trent tied with Pascal Siakam for the team lead in scoring in the contest thanks largely to a 5-for-12 mark from three-point range. As usual, he didn't do much as a rebounder or passer but did supply a pair of thefts and a blocked shot. Trent's fantasy value is tempered by his limited skill set, but few players are more prolific from beyond the arc.