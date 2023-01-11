Trent supplied 24 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 132-120 win over the Hornets.

Since moving back into the starting lineup six games ago, Trent has caught fire, averaging 26.5 points, 3.8 boards, 3.7 threes, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists over that stretch while shooting 40.0 percent (22-for-55) from beyond the arc. With the Raptors running out of time to turn their season around, Trent's name has consistently come up in trade rumors, and the fifth-year guard's value seems to be peaking at the right time if the team does decide to move him.