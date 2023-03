Trent racked up 19 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 victory over the Bulls.

Trent moved from the starting lineup back to the bench Tuesday, leading the Raptors second unit in scoring, rebounds and steals while finishing as one of five Toronto players with a double-digit scoring total. Trent has tallied 15 or more points with five or more rebounds on 10 occasions this season.