Trent contributed 19 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Nets.

Trent didn't show any signs of rust despite missing three games due to a hip injury and an illness, and he was one of Toronto's most productive players in a game where the team looked overmatched. Trent has been a consistent scoring alternative for the Raptors, but his recent numbers have not looked very good, and he's reached the 15-point mark just twice across his last seven games.