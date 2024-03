Trent (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Trent is at risk of missing a third consecutive game due to a right groin strain. His ultimate status will have ripple effects for Toronto's rotation, as Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora and Jahmi'us Ramsey all represent young options getting run for the Raptors of late.