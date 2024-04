Trent is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a back injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent appeared in the last three matchups, averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per game. However, he's dealing with a back injury ahead of the second half of a back-to-back set. If he's unavailable against Brooklyn, Bruce Brown (knee), Gradey Dick (groin) and Javon Freeman-Liberty are candidates to see increased roles.