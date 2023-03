Trent (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Trent has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right elbow and is at risk of missing a third straight Sunday. With Scottie Barnes (wrist) also questionable, Will Barton, Jeff Dowtin and Malachi Flynn could be in store for larger roles once again.