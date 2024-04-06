Trent (illness) is questionable to play Sunday against the Wizards, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Trent finished Friday's 117-111 victory over Milwaukee with 31 points (11-22 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes, but his presence for Sunday's contest is in doubt due to an illness. Trent has been one of the few bright spots for the Raptors this season, averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.5 triples across 33.7 minutes in his previous 10 games.