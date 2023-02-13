Trent is questionable for Tuesday against the Magic with a left calf strain according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.
Trent did not practice Monday after sitting out Sunday against the Pistons. The Raptors used a jumbo lineup in that game with Trent on the sidelines, and Malachi Flynn saw 18 minutes off the bench and scored five points with two rebounds, one assist and one three-pointer.
