Trent is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to right elbow stiffness.

Trent was a late addition to the Raptors' injury report due to his elbow issue, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up against Indiana. He's come off the bench in his last 10 appearances and has averaged 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game during that time.