Trent (groin) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Nuggets, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent was a late addition to the injury report Monday, but it didn't take long for the Raptors to rule him out completely of the matchup against the reigning NBA champions. Trent's absence should open up playing time for the likes of Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty, but his absence will be felt. The sharpshooter is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes over nine appearances since the All-Star break. His next chance to play will come against the Pistons on Wednesday.