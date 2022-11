Trent has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons due to right hip soreness, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Trent was held to a season-low six points in 19 minutes during Saturday's loss to Indiana, and he's now dealing with a hip issue that will force him to miss his first game of the season. His absence leaves the Raptors particularly shorthanded in the backcourt, as Fred VanVleet (illness) had already been ruled out for Monday's game.