Trent (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Trent will miss a fourth straight game due to a quadriceps injury. Malachi Flynn, who's posted 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across each of Trent's previous three absences, figures to garner another hefty workload against New York.