Trent, who was sidelined for the Raptors' preseason finale due to IT band tightness, says he'll be good to go for Wednesday's regular season opener against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Trent suffered the injury during an exhibition against Chicago and was sidelined for an additional contest, but it doesn't seem like the issue is too serious. During his first full season with Toronto, Trent posted 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35.0 minutes per game. He figures to garner a similar role during the 2022-23 campaign.