Trent recorded 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal during Tuesday's loss to the Lakers.

A day removed from drilling a game-winning shot at the buzzer, Trent struggled offensively Tuesday but did tally double figures for a fifth straight matchup. Over his past five games played with Toronto, Trent is averaging 19.4 points while shooting 46.2 percent from three.