Trent recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 115-112 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Trent's return reunited Toronto's typical starting five. Trent logged 37 minutes in the overtime win, so he appears to be fully recovered from the toe injury that sidelined him for three games.