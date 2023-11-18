Trent posted 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Boston.

O.G. Anunoby (finger) missed his third straight game, so it was Trent who got the start Friday after he missed the past few games with a foot injury. He's been relatively quiet compared to previous seasons, as he came into Friday's game with averages of 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. If Anunoby misses more time, Trent is a clear beneficiary.