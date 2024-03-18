Trent provided 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 loss to the Magic.

Trent didn't have his best shooting performance from beyond the arc, but the veteran still posted a decent stat line across the board, complementing his scoring numbers with solid contributions in peripheral categories. Trent's value lies in what he can do as a scorer, however. On that note, he's averaging 18.3 points per game while shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break.