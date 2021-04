Trent recorded 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's win over the Wizards.

The 22-year-old had a solid night shooting from the field but failed to record a defensive stat for the first time in three games. Before Monday's game, Trent was averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals over his past three games. The third-year guard will look to get back in the steals column Tuesday at home against the Lakers.