Trent closed Wednesday's 123-89 loss to Sacramento with 18 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Trent has been one of Toronto's most reliable scoring threats in recent weeks, and he's now recorded at least 15 points in seven consecutive appearances, averaging 21.4 points while shooting 41.8 percent from deep in that span. Trent should continue having a steady role on offense for the Raptors until the end of the season, but he should experience an uptick in usage rate with names such as RJ Barrett (personal), Scottie Barnes (hand) and Immanuel Quickley (personal) all sidelined.