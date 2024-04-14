Trent racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Heat.

Trent was one of the few Toronto veterans who didn't get traded before the deadline. He was a regular starter during the final months of the campaign, and more often than not, he was a consistent source of scoring for a depleted Raptors team. Trent finishes the regular season having scored 20 or more points in only 13 games, and his scoring average was his lowest of his last four seasons in The Association.