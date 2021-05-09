Trent registered 18 points (5-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old struggled from the field but still managed to put up a decent scoring output. Since returning from a six-game absence due to a bruised lower leg, Trent is averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last two games. The third-year guard will look to help break the Raptors' current three-game skid Tuesday at home against the Clippers.