Trent closed Sunday's 130-122 win over Washington with 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes.

What makes this performance even more impressive is the fact that Trent was under the weather heading into tipoff. The sharpshooter has averaged 23.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers over his last six games, posting second round fantasy value in nine-category leagues during that span.