Trent supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Clippers.

Trent missed four straight games between Dec. 16 and Dec. 21, and he looked a step slow in Toronto's win at Cleveland prior to Christmas Day, but he looked like his old self in this one. He's certainly capable of putting up solid scoring numbers on a game-to-game basis, but the fact that he keeps coming off the bench puts a hard cap on his fantasy upside. Still, he's managed to become a reliable asset since he averages15.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field across nine December appearances.