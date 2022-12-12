Trent chipped in 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 43 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Magic.

Trent returned to the starting lineup Sunday after coming off the bench in the last seven games. Eleven of his 24 points came in the third quarter as he made three of his four shot attempts and both three-point tries. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.7 points as a starter and 18.3 percent as a reserve and has scored much more efficiently when coming off the bench.