Trent supplied 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over San Antonio.

Trent was on fire in the win, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in his last four games, continuing what has been a strong start to the season. After a breakout campaign in 2021-22, Trent actually slipped down draft boards this season with many viewing his production as somewhat of an outlier. Across the first eight games, he has managed to alleviate some of those concerns, averaging 20.0 points, 3.3 triples and 1.4 steals. As long as he can maintain adequate production in those three categories, he should remain inside the top 80 moving forward.