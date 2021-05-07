Trent delivered 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's overtime loss against the Wizards.

Trent had missed six games in a row due to a lower leg injury and looked impressive, putting up his fourth game with at least 20 points over his last seven appearances in an efficient manner. The 22-year-old guard might head back to the bench Saturday with the impending return of Kyle Lowry, but he still delivers value as a bench piece due to his scoring ability.