Trent supplied 26 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 overtime win over the Wizards.

Trent bounced back after a poor showing Thursday, scoring a game-high 26 points, and adding a pair of steals for good measure. Despite moving back to the bench, Trent's ROS value should be just fine. In fact, there is a case to be made for his value increasing following the change in role, given he isn't sharing the floor with the likes of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.