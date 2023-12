Trent logged 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets.

Trent has been long overdue for an outburst like this one, as his 22 points mark a season high. Even if you include this performance, Trent is shooting 36.8 percent from the field in seven December showings to go with averages of 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 three-pointers.