Trent provided 30 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds over 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to Phoenix.

Trent didn't do much outside of scoring, but it's not like he needed to chip in across other categories, mainly due to this impressive scoring display. Trent's fantasy upside is closely tied to what he can do as a scoring threat and three-point shooter, and while it'd be a stretch to imagine he'd hover around the 30-point mark on a regular basis, he's scored in double digits in all but one of his last eight appearances, a span in which he's averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.