Trent registered 31 points (12-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Trent got off to a slow start to his Raptors tenure, but this was his breakout performance -- this 31-point effort represents a season-high mark for the shooting guard, who seems set to take over Norman Powell's role in the starting lineup until the end of the campaign. These scoring exploits are nothing new for Trent, however, as he has scored 20-plus points in 10 different games during the current campaign. This, however, was the first time he accomplishes that feat with Toronto.