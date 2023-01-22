Trent finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes in Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Celtics.

With Fred VanVleet (ribs) sitting out Saturday and OG Anunoby (ankle) exiting the contest early, Trent cleared 15 field-goal attempts for the third game in a row and was generally efficient. Perhaps more notable than his scoring contributions were his outputs in the two defensive categories. While the two blocks aren't something that Trent will frequently replicate -- he's averaging just 0.3 per game this season -- he remains an elite source of steals. He's recorded at least one steal in each of his last 15 games and is averaging 2.1 per game over that stretch.