Trent finished with 35 points (12-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 loss to New Orleans.

Trent had a decent showing in the first half with 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting before going off for 25 points in the second half to lead all scorers with 35 on the night. The Raptors guard also hit a team and season-high six three-pointers in the contest while recording at least three steals for the third time in his last four games. Trent continues to play a significant role off the bench for Toronto, though it was his first game with 20 or more points since Nov. 2.