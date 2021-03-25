Trent was traded to the Raptors on Thursday, along with Rodney Hood, in exchange for Norman Powell, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Powell is a clear upgrade for the Blazers, but he'll cost them a strong young player in Trent, who filled in admirably for CJ McCollum earlier this season. An excellent outside shooter, Trent hit 39.7 percent of his threes in 41 games for the Blazers, posting averages of 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.0 made threes in 30.8 minutes per game. In Toronto, there's a good chance Trent will hang on to a major role, and he could even move into the starting lineup if the Raptors deal Kyle Lowry before the deadline.